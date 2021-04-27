House Dems Urge AG Garland To Intervene In Donziger Case

Law360, New York (April 27, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Six congressional Democrats asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Tuesday to intervene on behalf of disbarred attorney Steven Donziger as he faces criminal contempt charges related to a multibillion-dollar environmental judgment against Chevron, saying the case makes human rights work more risky for all lawyers. In a public letter, House Rules Committee Chair James McGovern of Massachusetts, along with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman of New York, Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Cori Bush of Missouri and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan asked the attorney general to review the case. Donziger faces trial May 10 on six criminal contempt counts initiated by...

