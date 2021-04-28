DOJ Ends Trump-Era Grant Limitations On Sanctuary Cities

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice withdrew a Trump-era policy that prevented so-called sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities from accessing a $250 million grant program, according to an internal memo shared with Law360 on Wednesday. In the April 14 memo, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the agency was withdrawing a 2017 memo from former Attorney General Jeff Sessions that implemented an executive order declaring jurisdictions refusing to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement as ineligible for federal grants. "Department components are directed to take appropriate action ..., including reviewing, revising or rescinding, as appropriate and consistent with...

