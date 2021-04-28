Donziger Prosecutors Say Contempt Case Isn't 'Vindictive'

Law360, New York (April 28, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Special prosecutors pursuing criminal contempt charges against Steven Donziger urged a New York federal judge Tuesday not to toss the case, arguing the disbarred attorney's allegations of a "vindictive" prosecution and judicial bias have already been rejected by the court. Donziger, who faces trial on May 10 on charges of disobeying U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan's court orders in a civil dispute with Chevron over a $9 billion Ecuador environmental judgment, had told U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska on April 12 that he's a victim of "vindictive and selective prosecution" orchestrated by judges and prosecutors all biased in favor of Chevron. But the...

