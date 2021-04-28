Raymond James Gets Bigger Chunk Of $8M Jay Peak Deal

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge signed off on an amendment Wednesday that increases investment bank Raymond James & Associates' entitlement to recoveries in an $8 million settlement resolving claims against law firms implicated in the failed Jay Peak ski resort EB-5 immigrant investor scam. U.S. District Judge Darrin Gayles approved the settlement modification, which the Jay Peak receiver negotiated with Raymond James after the company objected to the settlement because it did not account for the financial services firm's entitlement to 75% of the receiver's proceeds under a separate settlement agreement with the two dozen entities behind the failed Vermont ski resort....

