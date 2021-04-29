Ga. Author Can't Bring Sony Copyright Suit In Home State

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 2:57 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has dismissed on jurisdictional grounds an Atlanta author's copyright infringement suit against Sony Pictures and NBCUniversal over the television show "Timeless," saying the companies don't have sufficient ties to the Peach State. U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg on Wednesday granted motions to dismiss the case by California defendants Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., Sony Pictures Television Inc. and television producer Eric E. Kripke, as well as New York defendant NBCUniversal Media LLC. Judge Grimberg said because the court lacks jurisdiction over the parties, he could not decide the merits of the case and denied as moot the...

