3M Hit With $7.1M Verdict In Earplug MDL Bellwether Trial

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury hit 3M with a $7.1 million verdict Friday, most of it punitive damages, in the first bellwether trial in a massive multidistrict litigation involving military members' claims that their hearing was irreparably harmed because the company's combat earplugs didn't work.

The jury in Pensacola agreed with three former servicemembers who said 3M and a predecessor, Aearo LLC, supplied combat arms earplugs called CAEv2s that failed to protect against tinnitus and hearing loss from battlefield and training noise.

The jury awarded $2.1 million in punitive damages to each of the plaintiffs: Stephen Hacker, a 20-year Army vet who started experiencing bilateral...

