Epic CEO Rips Apple's Fees As App Store Antitrust Trial Starts

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Apple and Epic Games squared off Monday before a California federal judge on the opening day of a high-stakes antitrust bench trial, with Epic CEO Tim Sweeney testifying that the Apple App Store's anti-competitive policies and fees have cost the Fortnite maker millions in revenue it could have reinvested in its business. A bench trial between Epic Games Inc. and Apple Inc. over the App Store's alleged anti-competitive policies and fees got underway Monday in California federal court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) After opening statements, Epic Games Inc. called Sweeney to testify before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who is presiding...

