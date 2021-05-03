US Can't Duck Cross-Claims In Kobe Bryant Death Suit

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday refused to let the U.S. government out of a suit over the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, saying that the federal court retains jurisdiction over a Federal Tort Claims Act case even if the state court that it was removed from wouldn't have. U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin denied most of the government's motion to dismiss cross-claims brought against it by Island Express Helicopters Inc., which had sought indemnification and blamed two air traffic controllers for the crash. However, the judge did grant the government's bid to dismiss one claim for declaratory relief,...

