Gibson Dunn Says Donziger Is Abusing Subpoenas

Law360, New York (May 4, 2021, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP on Tuesday accused environmental lawyer Steven Donziger of targeting the firm with sweeping and unnecessary subpoenas in an attempt to "settle old scores with those he views as responsible for his downfall," according to a motion lodged in New York federal court. Donziger, who's facing criminal contempt charges, is set to begin trial Monday over accusations he disobeyed U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan's court orders in a civil dispute with Chevron over a $9.5 billion environmental judgment from a case tried in Ecuador. Donziger has argued that he's the victim of "vindictive and selective prosecution" orchestrated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS