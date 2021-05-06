Sony Hit With Suit Alleging PlayStation Monopoly

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A PlayStation gamer hit the Sony Corp. arm behind the hugely popular video game console with a proposed class action Wednesday in California federal court seeking to represent over 10 million people allegedly overcharged billions of dollars by the monopolization of PlayStation's online store. Santa Monica-based gamer Agustin Caccuri's case against Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC centers on a prohibition that went into effect April 1, 2019, barring retailers from selling PlayStation game download codes, making the PlayStation Store the only place to purchase digital versions of the console's games, which cumulatively brought in $17.32 billion for Sony in the fiscal year...

