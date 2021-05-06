Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cybersecurity Firm Says Rival Is Raiding Workers, Information

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A cybersecurity firm is asking a Georgia federal judge to stop a rival from raiding its employees in what it calls an attempt to steal trade secrets and customers, and to force a former worker to delete any information he took with him to the new job.

Tanium Inc. wants an injunction against Wiz Inc. and former employee Max Yago, saying Wiz lured Yago away with the intent of taking customers and proprietary information with him.

Tanium sued Wiz and Yago in the Northern District of Georgia on Wednesday, claiming misappropriation of trade secrets, breach of contract and unlawful interference with...

