CBS Pans Fired Worker's Gripe Over 'Unjust' $5K Fine

Law360 (May 6, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Just because you don't want to pay a fine doesn't make it unfair, CBS told a New York federal judge Wednesday in opposing a Black former employee's bid to undo a court-imposed $5,000 penalty in a long-running race bias suit. Former employee Deborah Dedewo is asking U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein to reconsider the fine, which he levied after finding Dedewo and her former lawyer in contempt for discovery failures. She claims the fee is too high and should be shouldered in part by her erstwhile counsel. But CBS argued Wednesday that the fine is "modest" and being forced to...

