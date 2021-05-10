How D&O Coverage Fits Into Diversity Claim Mitigation

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 12:08 PM EDT) -- If you've continued to follow post-election political news, you've likely noticed that President Joe Biden has ushered in the most diverse Cabinet in our nation's history. The recently elected president has frequently noted that he wants his Cabinet to represent the American demographic. In large part, he's made good on that promise, with nearly half of his Cabinet members identifying as persons of color. Fifty percent of Biden's Cabinet additionally identifies as female, and he further succeeded in appointing the first openly gay Cabinet member, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. This shift in the political approach to diversity mirrors the change...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS