Purdue Asks For Another Month's Hold On Opioid Suits

Law360 (May 7, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Purdue Pharma is asking a New York bankruptcy judge for another 27-day extension of an injunction freezing opioid suits against the company and its owners, saying it needs more time to ensure it gets court approval for its Chapter 11 plan disclosures. In a motion filed Thursday, Purdue said while it expects to submit the Chapter 11 disclosures to the court next week, it wants to make sure the extension doesn't expire before the court decides if the disclosure is sufficiently complete and informative to send the plan to creditors for a vote. "This settled factual backdrop will, in turn, enable...

