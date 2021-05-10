NFL Union Beats Ex-Players' Challenge To CBA Disability Cuts

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Two retired NFL players haven't shown that changes to disability benefits in the players union's latest contract run afoul of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, a D.C. federal judge ruled Friday in throwing out a proposed class action. U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden dismissed, for now, the suit by retired players Aveion Cason and Don Majkowski. In July, they challenged two new provisions in the league's 2020 collective bargaining agreement that subject total and permanent disability beneficiaries to reevaluation under a so-called whole-person standard and add new offsets for money that retirees receive in Social Security Administration disability income. The retirees...

