Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NFL Union Beats Ex-Players' Challenge To CBA Disability Cuts

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 2:18 PM EDT) -- Two retired NFL players haven't shown that changes to disability benefits in the players union's latest contract run afoul of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, a D.C. federal judge ruled Friday in throwing out a proposed class action.

U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden dismissed, for now, the suit by retired players Aveion Cason and Don Majkowski. In July, they challenged two new provisions in the league's 2020 collective bargaining agreement that subject total and permanent disability beneficiaries to reevaluation under a so-called whole-person standard and add new offsets for money that retirees receive in Social Security Administration disability income.

The retirees...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!