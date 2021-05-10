Jury Convicts Parts Buyer Of Violating Iran Trade Embargo

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury on Friday convicted an Iranian national on a slew of counts, including violating a trade embargo with Iran, for obtaining, or attempting to obtain, $2.6 million worth of parts that federal prosecutors have deemed "military sensitive," the U.S. Department of Justice announced. At trial, prosecutors said that from October 2007 through June 2011, Mehrdad Ansari, an Iranian citizen who lives in the United Arab Emirates and Germany, and his co-defendants schemed to buy more than 105,000 parts across more than 1,250 transactions with 63 different U.S. companies. "These parts had dual-use military and civilian capability and could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS