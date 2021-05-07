Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Atty Avoids Prison For Lies About Fake GM Settlement

Law360, New York (May 7, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A former California lawyer who admitted to lying to a Manhattan federal judge to hide his role in a scheme to cash in on a fake $16.5 million General Motors injury settlement on Friday dodged prison for his admitted crime.

During an afternoon telephonic hearing before U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe, Joseph Hoats, 72, was sentenced to six months of home confinement as part of a term of two years of supervised release; he was not fined.

Hoats was charged in 2019 along with attorney-turned-trucker Christopher Hammatt and his wife, Susan Hammatt, and copped to one count of perjury last year....

