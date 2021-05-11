NY Probes Can't Get Tour Bus Co. Out of Drivers' FLSA Suit

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 1:41 PM EDT) -- A New York City tour bus company can't dodge a class and conditional collective action by drivers claiming overtime and minimum wage violations because the case does not clearly overlap enough with state Department of Labor investigations into the company, a federal judge ruled. In an order issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos denied a bid for summary judgment by Go New York Tours Inc. and refused to pause the case pending New York State Department of Labor investigations, saying the possibility of inconsistent outcomes was speculative and limited. "While there is some risk of inconsistent rulings regarding a subset...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS