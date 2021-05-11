Activists Ask 9th Circ. For Enviro Review Of DHS Programs

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Conservation groups backed by an anti-immigration think tank asked the Ninth Circuit Tuesday to revive their claims that certain U.S. Department of Homeland Security immigration programs must undergo environmental review, arguing a review exemption leads to higher immigration numbers, which then drives ecological degradation. The organizations, which include the Arizona Association of Conservation Districts and Californians for Population Stabilization, asked the three-judge panel during oral arguments to reverse a California federal judge's decision to nix their suit challenging an exemption DHS uses to exclude from National Environmental Policy Act review immigration programs that regulate the entry and settlement of immigrants....

