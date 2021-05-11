3M's Expert Nixed From Earplug MDL Bellwether Case

Law360 (May 11, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday excluded opinions from one of 3M's expert witnesses in an upcoming bellwether trial over whether its combat arms CAEv2s earplugs were defective and caused damage to a veteran's hearing, saying the expert cannot base his opinion entirely on other experts' findings. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers found Dennis Driscoll, a mechanical engineer and noise control engineer, was not qualified to offer an opinion on whether Dustin McCombs had suffered hearing loss, as he is not a doctor but an engineer, and has never treated or diagnosed tinnitus or hearing loss. In addition, even if...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS