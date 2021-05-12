Purdue's Ch. 11 Confirmation Hearing Set For August

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 3:36 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved a motion setting an August date for Purdue Pharma's Chapter 11 plan confirmation hearing, assuming the drugmaker's plan disclosure statement is approved next week. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain approved Purdue Pharma LP's proposed case schedule at a virtual hearing where he was originally to have considered the drugmaker's Chapter 11 disclosures before Purdue asked Monday for an adjournment on the issue. The debtor's counsel assured the judge Wednesday that this would be the very last request to push back the review of the disclosures. Purdue filed for Chapter 11 protection in September 2019...

