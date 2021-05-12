Biden Orders IT Gov't Contractors To Report Data Breaches

Law360 (May 12, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden created a new national review board for major cyberattacks and ordered IT sector government contractors to report data breaches as part of an executive order issued Wednesday after hacks on a major U.S. pipeline company and federal agencies. The executive order will require technology providers that do business with the government to tell authorities about data breaches that could pose a danger to federal networks, the White House said. Biden also announced the formation of a Cybersecurity Safety Review Board that will analyze how major breaches unfolded, similar to the way that the National Transportation Safety Board issues reports after...

