Law360 Cheat Sheet: Peloton's IP Battles

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Peloton has gotten itself involved in so many intellectual property lawsuits that it's easy to lose track. From sprawling battles in federal court and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board with rivals like NordicTrack and Echelon Fitness, to a contentious fight at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board over the word "spin," the company's IP attorneys have had no shortage of work in recent years. To keep them all straight, here's a quick guide to the company's recent battles over patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets. A Long Fight With NordicTrack Peloton has for years been fighting an intellectual property war...

