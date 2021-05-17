Ga. Justices Restore $18M Verdict Undone By Atty Comments

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday restored an $18 million verdict for a man seriously injured in a tractor crash, overturning an intermediate appellate ruling that his attorney unfairly inflamed the emotion of jurors during closing arguments. The justices also held Oxford Construction Co. and a dump truck driver it employed, who hit a tractor driven by Johnny L. Williams, are barred from challenging on appeal the allegedly inflammatory comments Williams' counsel made at trial because they didn't object at the time. That's a shift from four decades of Georgia precedent, the court said, but a necessary shift that puts the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS