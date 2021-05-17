Voters Can Annul Calif. Gov.'s Decision To Back Tribal Casino

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has ruled that the people of the state had the power in a 2014 election to annul the authority of the governor to concur with a federal government decision that took land into trust for a North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians casino project. A three-member panel of the appellate court said in a Thursday opinion that it had in 2016 shot down a judgment of the Superior Court of Madera County favoring California and its governor's concurrence in a U.S. secretary of the Interior's decision to take 305 acres of land in the county into trust...

