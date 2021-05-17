Cyberattack Shows Pipeline Need, Dakota Access Says

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Dakota Access LLC told a D.C. federal court Monday that recent comments from a Biden administration official about the Colonial Pipeline's shutdown after a cyberattack support the company's argument that its own pipeline should be kept open during an environmental review. In the wake of a major ransomware attack that shuttered the Colonial Pipeline, the largest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told reporters May 11 that while there were other options for delivering fuel to the East Coast, "the pipe is the best way to go." Dakota Access said in a notice filed Monday...

