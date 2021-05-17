Atty Cooperates Against Ex-CEO Charged With $100M Fraud

Law360, New York (May 17, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The former general counsel of SAExploration Holdings Inc. pled guilty to fraud Monday, telling a Manhattan federal judge he is working with prosecutors who are set to try the Texas oilfield company's former chief executive on charges of booking $100 million of fake revenue. Attorney Brent Whiteley of Houston copped to charges of conspiracy, fraud and obstructing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission — six counts in total — during a videoconference before Manhattan U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods. "Did you know what you were doing was wrong and illegal?" Judge Woods asked Whiteley. "Yes, I did, your honor," Whiteley...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS