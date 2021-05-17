Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Atty Cooperates Against Ex-CEO Charged With $100M Fraud

Law360, New York (May 17, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The former general counsel of SAExploration Holdings Inc. pled guilty to fraud Monday, telling a Manhattan federal judge he is working with prosecutors who are set to try the Texas oilfield company's former chief executive on charges of booking $100 million of fake revenue.

Attorney Brent Whiteley of Houston copped to charges of conspiracy, fraud and obstructing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission — six counts in total — during a videoconference before Manhattan U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods.

"Did you know what you were doing was wrong and illegal?" Judge Woods asked Whiteley.

"Yes, I did, your honor," Whiteley...

