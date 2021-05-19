Apple's Craig Federighi Says Epic's App Store Risks Security

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 10:33 PM EDT) -- Apple software engineering executive Craig Federighi testified Wednesday during Epic Games' high-stakes antitrust bench trial over Apple's 30% App Store fees that the tech giant's app review process is its "single most important" line of defense against cyberattacks and that allowing for rival app stores would be a "pretty devastating setback" for iPhone security. Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi, shown here at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in 2018, testified Wednesday that the company's app review process was integral to iPhone cybersecurity. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Federighi said removing the App Store as the sole means of third-party...

