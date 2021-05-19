GE, Angola Won't Face Energy Co.'s $1B Forgery Suit In NY

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday granted bids from General Electric and the Republic of Angola to dismiss a $1.1 billion contract forgery suit, finding that a New York federal venue is not the proper forum for the proceedings and that Angola is an adequate alternative venue. In a 43-page opinion, U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan ruled that when Angolan energy company Aenergy SA and its subsidiary conducted business in Angola and with the Angolan government, they decided to "subject themselves to Angolan law." "Courts routinely have little sympathy for plaintiffs — even American plaintiffs — who conduct business...

