Google V. Oracle Hangs Over Apple's IP Defense In Epic Trial

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 11:14 PM EDT) -- An intellectual property expert hired by Apple testified during Epic Games' high-stakes antitrust trial over Apple's App Store fees Thursday that Epic wants a "free ride" on Apple's proprietary software, but he acknowledged that not all software is protectable in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent Google v. Oracle ruling. The Supreme Court's ruling last month in Google v. Oracle could have implications for the protectability of Apple's software, according to testimony Thursday in the Epic v. Apple antitrust trial. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) During his direct examination, James Malackowski of patent capital company Ocean Tomo LLC said granting Epic's request...

