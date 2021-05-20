NY Giants GC Threatened To 'Strangle' Employee, Suit Alleges

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The New York Giants were hit with a whistleblower lawsuit in New Jersey state court Thursday from a fired video director claiming the NFL team's general counsel threatened to "strangle" him if he spoke up about an alleged physical assault he witnessed at work. David Maltese said that the team and its general counsel, William J. Heller, ran afoul of his whistleblower rights under New Jersey's Conscientious Employee Protection Act by threatening and later firing him in retaliation for reporting that his immediate supervisor, Tyseer Siam, had physically attacked and assaulted a subordinate. Maltese, who spent 30 years directing internal team...

