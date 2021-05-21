How Tech Race Bill Expands CFIUS Purview To Academia

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. views China's technological ascendance as a threat to U.S. national and economic security. The prior administration and Congress took steps in the last four years to respond to the threat, including restrictive trade and foreign investment measures aimed at Chinese firms and emerging technologies. Concerns about the threat to the U.S. sweep the U.S. science and technology continuum from academic research to foreign investment in U.S. technology, to exports of U.S. technology and inputs necessary to develop and manufacture technology abroad. Today, several pieces of legislation are pending in Congress to further, and more comprehensively, shore up the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS