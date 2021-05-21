States' Suit Against Google Staying Put In Texas

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 11:42 AM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Thursday night refused to send a Texas-led monopolization lawsuit against Google to California, rejecting the search giant's arguments that the case belongs with its private counterparts and that gathering evidence and witnesses in the Lone Star state would be more difficult. Going through the factors for deciding transfer, U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan of the Eastern District of Texas found each either was neutral or weighed in favor of arguments by the group of attorneys general who are accusing Google of monopolizing the display advertising market on third-party websites. The attorneys general asked for the case to remain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS