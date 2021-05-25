Bankrupt Hertz Reaches Settlement On $48M Overtime Suit

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt car rental giant Hertz Global told a New York court that it has settled a $47.9 million potential class action claim over unpaid overtime for $200,000 in cash, as part of a larger $7.1 million settlement of this and four similar suits. On Monday, Hertz and putative class representative Polat Kemal submitted a joint stipulation asking the court to dismiss Kemal's suit, saying they and the plaintiffs of other Florida and California employment suits had reached the agreement in March following mediation. Kemal's suit, filed in New York federal court in June 2019, alleged that he and other workers at...

