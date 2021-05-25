Google Must Face Deception Claim In Data-Harvesting Row

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge permanently axed several claims Tuesday from an Android smartphone user's proposed class action accusing Google of illegally harvesting third-party app data to gain a competitive advantage, while finding that Google's alleged failure to disclose the practices was enough to allow a state law deception claim to move forward. U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen's latest ruling builds on her February decision that trimmed the suit, in which Robert McCoy alleges that Google built an internal program called Android Lockbox that allows the tech giant to spy on Android users and secretly use their personal information to compete unfairly with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS