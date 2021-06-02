9th Circ. Affirms Spokane Tribe's Win In Kalispel Casino Row

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has affirmed a Washington federal judge's ruling that the U.S. Department of the Interior properly approved a Spokane Tribe casino under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, rejecting the Kalispel Tribe's claims that the agency's approval breached its trust duties. A three-judge appellate panel ruled Tuesday that the lower court correctly considered the DOI's assessment of the impact to a neighboring U.S. Air Force base, as well as agency consultations with Spokane County and a final environmental impact statement when issuing a decision that was favorable to the Spokane Tribe of Indians. The Kalispel Tribe of Indians claims that...

