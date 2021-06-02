Real Estate Rumors: Hilco, Chewy, Rosenthal

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Hilco Redevelopment Partners has picked up a Medley, Florida, development site for $8.4 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for 11002 N.W. S. River Drive, an 8.5-acre site, and the seller is an entity managed by Florida investor Jonathan Fish, according to the report. Chicago-based Hilco plans to build a warehouse at the property, the journal reported. Pet retailer Chewy is seeking to move its national headquarters to Plantation, Florida, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. Plantation's City Council last week took up the idea of a tax incentive...

