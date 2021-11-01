Drugmakers Not Liable For Calif. Opioid Crisis, Judge Finds

By Jeff Overley (November 1, 2021, 9:39 PM EDT) -- California communities failed during a landmark trial this year to show that four major drugmakers are liable for an epidemic of opioid abuse, a Golden State judge wrote in an opinion released late Monday. A California judge found Monday that four major drugmakers weren't liable for the opioid crisis in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) In a tentative decision after a monthslong trial, Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter J. Wilson rejected allegations that divisions of Johnson & Johnson, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Allergan PLC created a "public nuisance" in the form of the opioid crisis. "The court finds that plaintiffs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS