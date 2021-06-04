US Offshore Wind Poised For Growth, But Challenges Remain

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Historically, offshore wind has made up a very small percentage of America's total electricity generation portfolio. The winds of change are blowing, though, as the Biden administration's proposed American Jobs Plan, among other federal actions, signals a new commitment to harnessing this renewable energy source. In the American Jobs Plan, the administration explains that one of its goals is to "[e]stablish the United States as a leader in climate science, innovation, and R&D." As part of this effort, the administration has vowed to invest in demonstration floating offshore wind projects. This is not the only recent federal action that has signaled...

