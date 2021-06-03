Diet Supplements Violated TM With Steroid Link, Jurors Hear

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A Texas-based dietary supplement company and its owner intentionally tried to make their product sound like illegal anabolic steroids and violated a trademark in doing so, an attorney for Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc. told a Georgia federal jury Thursday. Dynamic Sports Nutrition LLC and its owner, Brian Clapp, knew they were infringing on the trademark of the supplement Dianabol with a similar product, D-Anabol 25, but did so anyway, Hi-Tech attorney Arthur Leach of the Law Office of Arthur W. Leach said. It's part of a pattern by Clapp, who has consistently given his products names similar to anabolic steroids, even though...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS