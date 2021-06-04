Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp Ink $32M Deal For Jay Peak Role

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP has agreed to pay $32.5 million to resolve claims from investors and a court-appointed receiver that the law firm and one of its partners breached their fiduciary duty and assisted an EB-5 immigrant investor fraud scheme involving the Jay Peak ski resort in Vermont. The agreement was revealed in a motion the receiver filed Friday seeking approval from the Miami-based federal judge overseeing the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's suit over the scam. It would resolve a proposed class action brought in Vermont by a group of Jay Peak investors and a separate suit filed in...

