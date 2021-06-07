'Top Chef' Judge Settles Wage Row With Delivery Workers

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 3:11 PM EDT) -- "Top Chef" judge Tom Colicchio, his partners and their sandwich chain agreed to pay $180,000 to settle claims that they shorted workers on minimum wage and overtime compensation by paying a tipped rate for nontipped work, according to a proposed agreement in New York federal court. In a letter Friday, nearly two dozen former 'Wichcraft delivery workers told the judge that the payout would fairly resolve their Fair Labor Standards Act and New York Labor Law claims, given that factual disputes remained about how many hours the employees worked. "There were sharply contested factual and legal disputes that went to the...

