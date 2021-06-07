How Ad Disputes Between Cos. Fuel Consumer Class Actions

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The National Advertising Division — the advertising industry's voluntary self-regulator — is as busy as ever this year. For example, on April 27, NAD recommended Spectrum Mobile discontinue claims of "fastest overall speeds" in response to a challenge from AT&T Inc. On April 15, NAD directed Zarbee's Inc. to qualify its use of the term "natural" on certain products. But be warned: The companies involved, and the advertising industry, are hardly the only ones monitoring such disputes between competitors about advertising claims. When a company contends that a competitor's advertising claim is misleading, the plaintiffs class action bar takes notice. When...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS