High Court To Review Courts' Authority Over FBI Spying Intel

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 10:47 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to review the Ninth Circuit's partial revival of a proposed class action alleging the FBI unlawfully surveilled Muslims based on their religious identity. The decision means the justices will consider the application of the state secrets privilege, which shields sensitive information that the government believes might endanger national security from judicial review. Representatives for the FBI, the U.S. Department of Justice and the plaintiffs — members of the Muslim community in Orange County, California — did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday. The Ninth Circuit in February 2019 reversed in part a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS