Top State And Local Tax Policies Of 2021: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- As the U.S. began to see light at the end of the coronavirus pandemic tunnel in 2021, states were able to address tax priorities that got pushed to the back burner in 2020. State and local tax trends included the acceleration of cannabis legalization and taxation, a wave of corporate and income tax cuts following higher-than-expected state revenue and an uptick in digital ad taxation proposals following Maryland's passage of the country's first tax of its kind. Here, Law360 examines four policy developments that stood out in the first half of the year. Efforts to Tax Digital Ads Ramp Up...

