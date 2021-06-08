CVS Drug Buyers Demand $100M As Overcharge Trial Opens

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Counsel for classes of drug buyers told a California federal jury during trial openings Tuesday that CVS Pharmacy Inc. unfairly overcharged insured customers by nearly $100 million for generics under a now-defunct discount program, while the pharmacy chain's counsel said 95% of insured customers paid less than they would have otherwise. Bonny Sweeney of Hausfeld LLP, representing the buyers, told jurors that her clients' case is about CVS' decision to systemically charge insured customers more than it should have for generic drugs under its Health Savings Pass program, while offering uninsured customers steep discounts and raking in billions of dollars in...

