E-Filing Mistakes Could Jeopardize Third-Party Trade Secrets

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 1:26 PM EDT) -- E-filing has revolutionized the court system, making it easier and faster to file documents to the court record. However, it is now also easier for lawyers to make inadvertent mistakes that have potentially serious consequences. The high-profile trial of Epic Games Inc. v. Apple Inc. showed that even the most astute law firms can mistakenly publicize third parties' trade secrets by inadvertently filing unredacted documents. E-filing mistakes of this kind could lead to the third parties losing trade secret protections for the leaked information. May 21 marked the end of an epic three-week trial in the U.S. District Court for the...

