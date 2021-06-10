Biden Admin. Walks Foreign Investment Tightrope With TikTok

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration hasn't yet said whether TikTok's Chinese owner will need to sell the video-sharing platform's U.S. operations, but the move to rework Trump-era executive orders that sought to ban the app hints at an effort to strike a balance between an open investment environment and the protection of sensitive personal data. The Biden administration has replaced the Trump administration's executive orders seeking to ban TikTok, WeChat and other similar apps with foreign ownership from the U.S. market. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) President Joe Biden's executive order on Protecting Americans' Sensitive Data from Foreign Adversaries, unveiled Wednesday, revoked and replaced former...

