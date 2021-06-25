High Court Limits Class Standing In TransUnion FCRA Suit

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 10:22 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday cut down a certified class of consumers suing TransUnion over alleged violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act, finding that not all members had suffered the concrete harm necessary to proceed with their claims and recover statutory damages. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday cut down a certified class of consumers accusing TransUnion of violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) In a 5-4 decision, the high court reversed a Ninth Circuit ruling that a certified class of nearly 8,200 individuals, who were mistakenly labeled as terrorists by TransUnion, had Article III standing...

