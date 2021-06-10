CVS Pricing Practice 'Cheated' Insured Drug Buyers, Jury Told

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Drug buyers leading a class action alleging CVS Pharmacy Inc.'s now-defunct discount program overcharged insured customers for generic drugs took the stand in a California federal jury trial Thursday, testifying that they believe CVS "cheated" them out of lower copays and lied about their insurance coverage for years. The three lead plaintiffs from Arizona, California and New York each took turns testifying on the amount of money they paid during the class period of November 2008 through July 2015 for CVS generic drug prescriptions, which they said they later realized were overcharges. Darlene McAfee, a 74-year-old retired AT&T worker and the lead...

